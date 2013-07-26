(Fixes tabulation, no change to text) July 26 Scoreboard from the second one-day international between India and Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday. India innings Rohit Sharma c Sibanda b Vitori 1 Shikhar Dhawan b Utseya 116 Virat Kohli c Waller b Jarvis 14 Ambati Rayudu c Utseya b Vitori 5 Suresh Raina c Taylor b Chatara 4 Dinesh Karthik run out 69 Ravindra Jadeja c Chigumbura b Williams 15 Amit Mishra run out 9 Vinay Kumar not out 27 Mohammed Shami not out 6 Extras (lb-5 w-15, nb-8) 28 Total (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 294 Did not bat: Jaydev Unadkat Fall of wickets 1-2 2-35 3-55 4-65 5-232 6-237 7-251 8-271 Bowling: Jarvis 10-0-70-1 (4nb, 1w), Vitori 8-0-27-2 (4w), Chatara 9-0-46-1 (5w), Chigumbura 6-0-30-0 (3w), Utseya 10-0-67-1 (2w), Masakadza 4-0-15-0, Williams 3-0-34-1. Zimbabwe innings Vusi Sibanda c Mishra b Unadkat 55 Sikandar Raza c Dhawan b Unadkat 20 Hamilton Masakadza c Mohammed Shami b Mishra 34 Brendan Taylor run out 0 Sean Williams lbw b Jadeja 5 Malcolm Waller lbw b Mishra 2 Elton Chigumbura c Karthik b Mohammed Shami 46 Prosper Utseya not out 52 Kyle Jarvis b Unadkat 2 Brian Vitori b Unadkat 0 Tendai Chatara not out 0 Extras (b-1 lb-12 w-6 nb-1) 20 Total (for nine wickets; 50 overs) 236 Fall of wickets: 1-45 2-109 3-109 4-127 5-130 6-133 7-221 8-236 9-236 Bowling: Vinay Kumar 9-2-49-0, Mohammed Shami 10-0-52-1 (2w), Unadkat 10-3-41-4, Jadeja 10-1-31-1 (1nb, 1w), Mishra 10-1-46-2 (1w), Raina 1-0-5-0 (2w). Result: India won by 58 runs Man of the match: Shikhar Dhawan (India) India lead the five-match series 2-0. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Josh Reich)