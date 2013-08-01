Aug 1 Scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between Zimbabwe and India at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Zimbabwe innings V.Sibanda b Jadeja 24 S.Raza c Karthik b MM Sharma 7 H.Masakadza run out 10 B.Taylor lbw b Jadeja 0 S.Williams b Unadkat 0 M.Waller c Karthik b MM Sharma 35 E.Chigumbura not out 50 P.Utseya c RG Sharma b Mohammed Shami 1 T.Chatara c Jadeja b Mishra 1 B.Vitori b Mishra 8 M.Chinouya c Kohli b Mishra 0 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-4) 8 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-36 3-44 4-47 5-47 6-127 7-130 8-133 9-143 10-144. Bowling: MM Sharma 10-3-26-2 (1w), Mohammed Shami 8-1-34-1 (2w), Unadkat 7-0-27-1, Jadeja 9-1-28-2, Mishra 8.4-0-25-3 (1w). India innings C.Pujara b Chatara 13 R.Sharma not out 64 S.Raina not out 65 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for one wicket, 30.5 overs) 145 Did not bat: V.Kohli, A.Rayudu, D.Karthik, R.Jadeja, A. Mishra, Mohammed Shami, MM Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat. Fall of wicket: 1-23. Bowling: Vitori 5.5-1-21-0, Chinouya 4-0-14-0, Chatara 5-1-31-1 (1w), Utseya 9-0-42-0 (1w), Chigumbura 2-0-12-0 (3w), Williams 4-0-21-0, Waller 1-0-3-0 Result: India won by nine wickets Man-of-the-match: Mohit Sharma (India) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)