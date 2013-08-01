UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia paceman Starc out of India series with injury
* Joins Mitchell Marsh on the sidelines (Adds quotes details)
Aug 1 Scoreboard in the fourth one-day international between Zimbabwe and India at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday. Zimbabwe innings V.Sibanda b Jadeja 24 S.Raza c Karthik b MM Sharma 7 H.Masakadza run out 10 B.Taylor lbw b Jadeja 0 S.Williams b Unadkat 0 M.Waller c Karthik b MM Sharma 35 E.Chigumbura not out 50 P.Utseya c RG Sharma b Mohammed Shami 1 T.Chatara c Jadeja b Mishra 1 B.Vitori b Mishra 8 M.Chinouya c Kohli b Mishra 0 Extras (b-2 lb-2 w-4) 8 Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-16 2-36 3-44 4-47 5-47 6-127 7-130 8-133 9-143 10-144. Bowling: MM Sharma 10-3-26-2 (1w), Mohammed Shami 8-1-34-1 (2w), Unadkat 7-0-27-1, Jadeja 9-1-28-2, Mishra 8.4-0-25-3 (1w). India innings C.Pujara b Chatara 13 R.Sharma not out 64 S.Raina not out 65 Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for one wicket, 30.5 overs) 145 Did not bat: V.Kohli, A.Rayudu, D.Karthik, R.Jadeja, A. Mishra, Mohammed Shami, MM Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat. Fall of wicket: 1-23. Bowling: Vitori 5.5-1-21-0, Chinouya 4-0-14-0, Chatara 5-1-31-1 (1w), Utseya 9-0-42-0 (1w), Chigumbura 2-0-12-0 (3w), Williams 4-0-21-0, Waller 1-0-3-0 Result: India won by nine wickets Man-of-the-match: Mohit Sharma (India) (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by John Mehaffey)
BENGALURU, March 10 Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the remaining two tests of the series against India with a stress fracture to his right foot, the country's cricket board said on Friday.
March 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Friday in Galle, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings 494 (K. Mendis 194, A. Gunaratne 85, N. Dickwella 75, D. Perera 51; M. Hasan 4-113) Bangladesh 1st innings 312 (M. Rahim 85, S. Sarkar 71, T. Iqbal 57) Sri Lanka 2nd innings D. Karunaratne c Mahmudullah b Ahmed 32 U. Tharanga not out 4