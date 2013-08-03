Aug 3 Scoreboard after the fifth one-day
international between Zimbabwe and India at the Queens Sports
Club in Bulawayo on Saturday.
Zimbabwe innings
V.Sibanda c Karthik b Unadkat 5
H.Masakadza b Jadeja 32
B.Taylor c Raina b Sharma 0
T.Maruma c Karthik b Mohammed Shami 4
S.Williams c Kohli b Mishra 51
M.Waller c Sharma b Mishra 8
E.Chigumbura lbw Mishra 17
T.Mutombodzi c Raina b Mishra 4
N.Mushangwe b Mishra 16
K.Jarvis not out 12
B.Vitori c Kohli b Mishra 4
Extras (lb-4, w-3, nb-3) 10
Total (all out, 39.5 overs) 163
Fall of wickets: 1-13 2-23 3-37 4-45 5-72 6-122 7-126 8-133
9-155 10-163
Bowling: M. Sharma 6-0-25-1 (w1), J. Unadkat 6-1-8-1, R.
Jadeja 10-0-42-1, Mohammed Shami 7-1-27-1 (w2), S. Raina
2-0-9-0, A. Mishra 8.5-0-48-6 (nb3)
India innings
C.Pujara b Jarvis 0
S.Dhawan c Taylor b Jarvis 41
A.Rahane b Waller 50
R.Jadeja not out 48
D.Karthik not out 10
Extras (b-4, lb-2, w-12) 18
Total (for three wickets, 34 overs) 167
Did not bat: V. Kohli, S. Raina, A. Mishra, Mohammed Shami,
M. Sharma, J. Unadkat
Fall of wicket: 1-0 2-55 3-126
Bowling: K. Jarvis 8-3-18-2, B. Vitori 5-0-41-0 (w2), E.
Chigumbura 4-0-11-0 (w1), N. Mushangwe 6-0-26-0 (w2), T.
Mutombodzi 5-0-29-0 (w1), S. Williams 2-0-18-0 (w1), M. Waller
4-0-18-1
Toss: India won the toss and elected to field
Result: India won by seven wickets
India win the series 5-0
