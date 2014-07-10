UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
July 10 Scoreboard at the close of play on the second day of the first test between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. India first innings M. Vijay lbw b Anderson 146 S. Dhawan c Prior b Anderson 12 C.A. Pujara c Bell b Anderson 38 V. Kohli c Bell b Broad 1 A.M. Rahane c Cook b Plunkett 32 M.S. Dhoni run out 82 R. Jadeja c Prior b Stokes 25 S. Binny c Root b Stokes 1 B. Kumar c Root b Moeen 58 I. Sharma b Broad 1 M. Shami not out 51 Extras (w-1, 1b, lb-8) 10 Total (all out, 161 overs) 457 Fall of wickets: 1-33 2-106 3-107 4-178 5-304 6-344 7-345 8-345 9-346 10-457 Bowling: Anderson 38-10-123-3, Broad 33-13-53-2, Stokes 34-6-81-2 (1w), Plunkett 37-8-88-1, Moeen Ali 18-0-97-1, Root 1-0-6-0 England first innings A. Cook b Shami 5 S. Robson not out 20 G. Ballance not out 15 Extras (nb-2, w-1) 3 Total (for one wicket, 17 overs) 43 Fall of wicket: 1-9 Still to bat: I. Bell, J.Root, Moeen Ali, M. Prior, B.Stokes, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson Bowling (to date): Kumar 4-0-12-0, Shami 5-1-15-1, Sharma 5-1-12-0, Jadeja 2-1-3-0, Binny 1-0-1-0 (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams