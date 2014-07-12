NOTTINGHAM, July 12 Scoreboard at the close of
play on the fourth day of the first test between England and
India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
India first innings 457
England first innings (overnight 352-9)
A. Cook b Shami 5
S. Robson lbw b Sharma 59
G. Ballance lbw b Sharma 71
I. Bell c Dhoni b Shami 25
J. Root not out 154
Moeen Ali c Dhawan b Shami 14
M. Prior c Dhoni b Kumar 5
B. Stokes c Dhoni b Kumar 0
S. Broad lbw b Kumar 47
L. Plunkett b Kumar 7
J. Anderson c Dhawan b Kumar 81
Extras (nb-13, w-4, b-6, lb-5) 28
Total (for 10 wickets, 144.5 overs) 496
Fall of wicket: 1-9 2-134 3-154 4-172 5-197 6-202 7-202
8-280 9-298 10-496
Bowling: Kumar 30.5-8-82-5 (1nb, 1w), Shami 29-3-128-2 (3nb,
2w), Sharma 38-3-150-3 (9nb, 1w), Jadeja 35-5-80-0, Binny
10-0-37-0, Vijay 2-0-8-0
India second innings
M. Vijay c Prior b Moeen Ali 52
S. Dhawan c and b Moeen Ali 29
C. Pujara c Stokes b Plunkett 55
V. Kohli not out 8
A. Rahane not out 18
Extras (lb 2, nb 3) 5
Total (for 3 wickets, 48 overs) 167
Fall of wicket: 1-49 2-140 3-140
To bat: R. Jadeja, M.S. Dhoni, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I.
Sharam, M. Shami
Bowling (to date): Anderson 9-4-21-0, Broad 11-3-35-0,
Plunkett 12-1-42-1 (3nb) Moeen Ali 7-0-39-2, Stokes 9-2-28-0
