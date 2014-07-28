SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 28 Scoreboard on the second day of the third test between England and India on Sunday. England first innings A.Cook c Dhoni b Jadeja 95 S.Robson c Jadeja b Shami 26 G.Ballance c Dhoni b Sharma 156 I.Bell c Pankaj Singh b Kumar 167 J. Root c Dhoni b Kumar 3 M. Ali c Rahane b Kumar 12 J. Buttler b Jadeja 85 C. Woakes not out 7 Extras (5b 11b 2w) 18 TOTAL (for 7 wickets declared, 163.4 overs) 569 Fall: 1-55 2-213 3-355 4-378 5-420 6-526 7-569 Bowling B. Kumar 37-10-101-3, M. Shami 33-4-123-1, P. Singh 37-8-146-0, R. Sharma 9-0-26-1, R. Jadeja 45.4-10-153-2, S. Dhawan 2-0-4-0 India first innings M. Vijay not out 11 S. Dhawan c Cook b Anderson 6 C. Pujara not out 4 Extras (4b) 4 TOTAL (1 wicket, 14 overs) 25 Still to bat: V. Kohli, R. Sharma, A. Rahane, M.S.Dhoni, R. Jadeja, B. Kumar, M. Shami, P. Singh Fall 1-17 Bowling J.Anderson 7-3-14-1, S. Broad 4-2-4-0, C. Jordan 2-1-3-0, C. Woakes 1-1-0-0 England won the toss. India lead the five-match series 1-0 (Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)