SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 30 Scoreboard on the fourth day of the third test between England and India on Wednesday. England first innings 569-7 declared (I. Bell 167, G. Ballance 156, A. Cook 95, J. Buttler 85, B. Kumar 3-101) India first innings M. Vijay b Broad 35 S. Dhawan c Cook b Anderson 6 C. Pujara c Buttler b Broad 24 V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 39 A. Rahane c sub b Moeen 54 R. Sharma c Broad b Moeen 28 MS. Dhoni c Buttler b Anderson 50 R. Jadeja lbw b Anderson 31 B. Kumar c Ballance b Broad 19 M. Shami c Buttler b Anderson 5 Singh not out 1 Extras (w-8, b-16 lb-14) 38 Total (all out) 330 Fall: 1-17 2-56 3-88 4-136 5-210 6-217 7-275 8-313 9-329 10-330 Bowling: Anderson 26.1-10-53-5, Broad 25-7-66-3, Jordan 17-4-59-0, Woakes 20-8-60-0, Moeen 18-0-62-2 England second innings S. Robson c Dhawan b B Kumar 13 A. Cook not out 70 G. Ballance c Pujara b Jadeja 38 I. Bell b Jadeja 23 J. Root b Jadeja 56 Extras (w-1, b-4) 5 Total (for 4 wickets, dec) 205 Fall: 1-22 2-80 3-106 4-205 Bowling: B Kumar 10-0-59-1, Singh 10-4-33-0, Shami 4-0-24-0, R Sharma 5-0-32-0, Jadeja 10.4-1-52-3, Vijay 1-0-1-0 India second innings M. Vijay run out (Broad) 12 S. Dhawan c Jordan b Root 37 C. Pujara c Jordan b Moeen 2 V. Kohli c Buttler b Moeen 28 A. Rahane not out 18 R. Sharma not out 6 Extras (b-4 lb-5) 9 Total (for four wickets) 112 Fall: 1-26 2-29 3-80 4-89 Bowling: Anderson 8-3-13-0, Broad 9-4-18-0, Woakes 5-2-7-0, Moeen 12-2-33-2, Jordan 5-0-22-0, Root 2-0-5-1, Balance 1-0-5-0 India lead five-match series 1-0