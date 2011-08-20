LONDON, Aug 20 Scoreboard at the close on the third day of the fourth test between England and India at the Oval on Saturday.

England first innings (overnight 457-3) A. Strauss c MS Dhoni b Sreesanth 40 A. Cook c Sehwag b Sharma 34 I. Bell lbw b Raina 235 K. Pietersen c & b Raina 175 J. Anderson c Laxman b Sreesanth 13 E. Morgan c Dhoni b Sreesanth 1 R. Bopara not out 44 M. Prior not out 18 Extras (b 6 lb 8 w 7 nb 10) 31 Total (for six wickets declared; 153 overs) 591

Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-97 3-447 4-480 5-487 6-548

Did not bat: T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann

Bowling: R. Singh 34-7-118-0 (1nb, 1w), I. Sharma 31-7-97-1 (1nb, 1w), S. Sreesanth 29-2-123-3 (4nb), S. Raina 19-2-58-2, Mishra 38-3-170-0 (4nb, 1w), Tendulkar 2-0-11-0

India innings V. Sehwag lbw b Anderson 8 R. Dravid not out 57 VVS Laxman c Prior b Broad 2 S. Tendulkar c Anderson b Swann 23 S. Raina st Prior b Swann 0 Ishant Sharma c Cook b Swann 1 MS Dhoni not out 5 Extras (lb-5, w-2) 7 Total (for five wickets, 33 overs) 103

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-13 3-68 4-93 5-95

Still to bat: Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, S Sreesanth, RP Singh.

Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-21-1, Broad 10-1-22-1, Bresnan 7-0-25-0 (1w), Swann 10-3-27-3, Pietersen 1-0-3-0