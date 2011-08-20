LONDON, Aug 20 Scoreboard at the close on the
third day of the fourth test between England and India at the
Oval on Saturday.
England first innings (overnight 457-3)
A. Strauss c MS Dhoni b Sreesanth 40
A. Cook c Sehwag b Sharma 34
I. Bell lbw b Raina 235
K. Pietersen c & b Raina 175
J. Anderson c Laxman b Sreesanth 13
E. Morgan c Dhoni b Sreesanth 1
R. Bopara not out 44
M. Prior not out 18
Extras (b 6 lb 8 w 7 nb 10) 31
Total (for six wickets declared; 153 overs) 591
Fall of wickets: 1-75 2-97 3-447 4-480 5-487 6-548
Did not bat: T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann
Bowling: R. Singh 34-7-118-0 (1nb, 1w), I. Sharma 31-7-97-1
(1nb, 1w), S. Sreesanth 29-2-123-3 (4nb), S. Raina 19-2-58-2,
Mishra 38-3-170-0 (4nb, 1w), Tendulkar 2-0-11-0
India innings
V. Sehwag lbw b Anderson 8
R. Dravid not out 57
VVS Laxman c Prior b Broad 2
S. Tendulkar c Anderson b Swann 23
S. Raina st Prior b Swann 0
Ishant Sharma c Cook b Swann 1
MS Dhoni not out 5
Extras (lb-5, w-2) 7
Total (for five wickets, 33 overs) 103
Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-13 3-68 4-93 5-95
Still to bat: Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, S Sreesanth, RP
Singh.
Bowling (to date): Anderson 5-1-21-1, Broad 10-1-22-1,
Bresnan 7-0-25-0 (1w), Swann 10-3-27-3, Pietersen 1-0-3-0
