Aug 10 Scoreboard on the first day of the third test between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.

India first innings G. Gambhir b Bresnan 38 V. Sehwag c Prior b Broad 0 R. Dravid b Bresnan 22 S. Tendulkar c Anderson b Broad 1 VVS Laxman c Broad b Bresnan 30 S. Raina b Anderson 4 MS Dhoni c Strauss b Broad 77 A. Mishra c Prior b Broad 4 P. Kumar c Prior b Besnan 26 I. Sharma c Cook b Anderson 4 S. Sreesanth not out 0

Extras (b-4 lb-14) 18

Total (all out, 62.2 overs) 224

Fall of wickets: 1-8 2-59 3-60 4-75 5-92 6-100 7-111 8-195 9-224 10-224.

Bowling: Anderson 21.2-3-69-2, Broad 17-6-53-4, Bresnan 20-4-62-4, Swann 4-0-22-0.

England first innings A. Strauss not out 52 A. Cook not out 27

Extras (lb-5) 5

Total (for no wicket, 25 overs) 84

To bat: I. Bell, K. Pietersen, E. Morgan, R. Bopara, M. Prior, T. Bresnan, S. Broad, G. Swann, J. Anderson.

Bowling: Kumar 9-4-27-0, Sreesanth 5-2-21-0, Sharma 7-2-16-0, Mishra 3-0-13-0, Raina 1-0-2-0.

England won the toss and elected to field.

