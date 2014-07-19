LONDON, July 19 Scoreboard at the close of play on the third day of the second test between England and India at Lord's on Saturday. England won the toss and elected to bowl India first innings 295 all out England first innings (overnight 219-6) A. Cook c Dhoni b Kumar 10 S. Robson c Dhoni b Kumar 17 G. Ballance c Dhoni b Kumar 110 I. Bell c Jadeja b Kumar 16 J. Root lbw Jadeja 13 Moeen Ali lbw Vijay 32 L. Plunkett not out 55 M. Prior c Dhawan b Shami 23 B. Stokes b Kumar 0 S. Broad c Dhawan b Kumar 4 J. Anderson c Rahane b Jadeja 19 Extras(w-2, nb-3, lb-10, b-5) 20 Total (for 10 wickes, 105.5 overs) 319 Fall of wickets: 1-22 2-31 3-70 4-113 5-211 6-214, 7-265, 8-276, 9-280, 10-319 Bowling: Kumar 31-10-82-6, Shami 19-5-58-1 (w-1, nb-2), Sharma 24-5-61-0 (w-1, nb-1), Binny 10-0-45-0, Jadeja 18.5-1-46-2, Vijay 3-0-12-1 India second innings M. Vijay not out 59 S. Dhawan c Root b Stokes 31 C. Pujara c Prior b Plunkett 43 V. Kohli b Plunkett 0 A. Rahane c Prior b Broad 5 MS Dhoni not out 12 Extras (b-15, lb-4) 19 Total (for four wickets 63 overs) 169 To bat: R. Jadeja, S. Binny, B. Kumar, I. Sharma, M. Shami Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-118, 3-118, 4-123 Bowling: Anderson 18-7-36-0, Broad, 14-5-41-1, Stokes 13-2-35-1, Plunkett 12-5-24-2, Moeen 6-1-14-0 (Compiled by Josh Reich; Editing by Rex Gowar)