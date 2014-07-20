LONDON, July 20 Scoreboard at the close of play
on the fourth day of the second test between England and India
at Lord's on Sunday.
England won the toss and elected to bowl
India first innings 295 all out
England first innings 319 all out
India second innings (overnight 169-4)
M. Vijay c Prior b Anderson 95
S. Dhawan c Root b Stokes 31
C. Pujara c Prior b Plunkett 43
V. Kohli b Plunkett 0
A. Rahane c Prior b Broad 5
MS Dhoni c Bell b Prior 19
S. Binny c Cook b Moeen 0
R. Jadeja c Cook b Stokes 68
B. Kumar c Bell b Stokes 52
M. Shami c Prior b Moeen 0
I. Sharma not out 0
Extras (w-1, b-19, lb-9) 29
Total (for 10 wickets 103.1 overs) 342
Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-118, 3-118, 4-123, 5-202, 6-203,
7-235, 8-334, 9-338, 10-342
Bowling: Anderson 29-11-77-1, Broad, 23-6-93-1 (w-1), Stokes
18.1-2-51-3, Plunkett 22-6-65-3, Moeen 11-3-28-2
England second innings
S. Robson lbw Jadeja 7
A. Cook c Dhoni b Sharma 22
G. Ballance c Dhoni b Shami 27
I. Bell b Sharma 1
J. Root not out 14
Moeen Ali not out 15
Extras: (w-1 b-5 lb-13) 19
Total: (for four wickets, 46 overs) 105
To bat: M. Prior, B. Stokes, S. Broad, L. Plunkett, J. Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-70, 3-71, 4-72
Bowling: Kumar 8-4-10-0, Shami 7-1-20-1, Sharma 10-5-13-2,
Jadeja 16-4-32-1, Vijay 4-1-11-0 (w-1), Dhawan 1-0-1-0
