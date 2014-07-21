LONDON, July 21 Scoreboard after India beat England by 95 runs in the second test at Lord's on Monday. India first innings 295 all out England first innings 319 all out India second innings 342 all out England second innings (overnight 105-4) S. Robson lbw Jadeja 7 A. Cook c Dhoni b Sharma 22 G. Ballance c Dhoni b Shami 27 I. Bell b Sharma 1 J. Root c Binny b Sharma 66 Moeen Ali c Pujara b Sharma 39 M. Prior c Vijay b Sharma 12 B. Stokes c Pujara b Sharma 0 L. Plunkett not out 7 S. Broad c Dhoni b Sharma 8 J. Anderson run out 2 Extras: (w-1 nb-2 b-13 lb-16) 32 Total: (all out, 88.2 overs) 223 Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-70, 3-71, 4-72, 5-173, 6-198, 7-201, 8-201, 9-216, 10-223 Bowling: Kumar 16-7-21-0, Shami 11-3-33-1, Sharma 23-6-74-7 (nb-2), Jadeja 32.2-7-53-1, Vijay 4-1-11-0 (w-1), Dhawan 2-0-2-0 (Compiled by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)