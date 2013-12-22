JOHANNESBURG, Dec 22 Scoreboard after the first test between South Africa and India ended in a draw at the Wanderers on Sunday. India won the toss and elected to bat. - - India first innings 280 South Africa first innings 244 India second innings 421 - - South Africa second innings (overnight 138-2) A. Petersen b Shami 76 G. Smith run out 44 H. Amla b Shami 4 F. Du Plessis run out 134 J. Kallis lbw Khan 34 AB de Villiers b I. Sharma 103 JP Duminy b Shami 5 V. Philander not out 25 D. Steyn not out 6 Extras: (b-2, lb-7, w-8, nb-2) 19 Total (for seven wickets, 136 overs) 450 Fall of wickets: 1-108 2-118 3-143 4-197 5-402 6-407 7-442 Did not bat: M. Morkel, Imran Tahir Bowling: Z. Khan 34-1-135-1, I. Sharma 29-4-91-1 (nb2, w1), M. Shami 28-5-107-3 (w1), R. Ashwin 36-5-83-0 (w1), M. Vijay 1-0-3-0, MS Dhoni 2-0-4-0, V. Kohli 8-0-18-0 (Compiled By Nick Said)