JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 Scoreboard at tea on the
opening day of the first test between South Africa and India at
the Wanderers on Wednesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat
India first innings
M. Vijay c De Villiers b Morkel 6
S. Dhawan c Imran Tahir b Steyn 13
C. Pujara run out 25
V. Kohli not out 84
R. Sharma c De Villiers b Philander 14
A. Rahane not out 12
Extras: lb-2, w-7, nb-1 10
Total (four wickets, 55 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-24 3-113 4-151
Still to bat: MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami
Bowling: D. Steyn 15-2-36-1 (w1), V. Philander 15-1-38-1, M.
Morkel 11-5-18-1 (nb1), J. Kallis 8-1-33-0 (w2), Imran Tahir
6-0-37-0
Remaining fixture:
Dec. 26-30 2nd test, Durban
