JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers on Wednesday. India won the toss and elected to bat India first innings M. Vijay c De Villiers b Morkel 6 S. Dhawan c Imran Tahir b Steyn 13 C. Pujara run out 25 V. Kohli not out 84 R. Sharma c De Villiers b Philander 14 A. Rahane not out 12 Extras: lb-2, w-7, nb-1 10 Total (four wickets, 55 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1-17 2-24 3-113 4-151 Still to bat: MS Dhoni, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, Z. Khan, M. Shami Bowling: D. Steyn 15-2-36-1 (w1), V. Philander 15-1-38-1, M. Morkel 11-5-18-1 (nb1), J. Kallis 8-1-33-0 (w2), Imran Tahir 6-0-37-0 Remaining fixture: Dec. 26-30 2nd test, Durban (Compiled by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)