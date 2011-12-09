NEW DELHI Dec 9 Virender Sehwag's world
record score in one-day internationals will remain under
constant threat from the swashbuckling opener himself, according
to the Indian batsman's coach.
Sehwag hit a breath-taking 219 off 149 balls against West
Indies in Indore on Thursday to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, the
player he was compared to early in his career, as the owner of
the highest individual score in 50-over cricket.
A.N.Sharma, credited for not ruining Sehwag's natural
free-flowing batting when he took the school student under his
wing, was not surprised by the achievement.
"It was long overdue," Sharma, who runs a cricket academy in
the capital, told Reuters on Friday.
"Honestly speaking, I expected him to score 200 in
one-dayers ahead of Sachin Tendulkar.
"I lost count how many times I told him that he just needs
to bat 40-odd overs. He does not require more overs to get
there. He has such a game.
"I think he can better even this knock. All he needs is a
match on a good wicket where the ball comes nicely onto the bat
and the outfield is fast. It's not a difficult task for him."
According to Sharma, Sehwag has it in him to surpass the
record test score of 400 not out set by West Indies great Brian
Lara.
"Of course it's not easy but Sehwag has already hit two
triple centuries and can score so quickly that you don't want to
rule him out.
"Of course test matches are a different ball game
altogether. To score 400, he would have to return the next day,
get his eyes in all over again and resume the good work.
"What works for him is that he is never bogged down by any
milestone. If he's batting on 94, he would like to reach the 100
with a six. That's how he plays his game and I never tinkered
with that."
WHAT A PLAYER
One thing that Sharma did tinker with though was Sehwag's
foot-work.
"He had this habit of dragging his back foot out of the
crease while playing his shot. To stop that, I tied one end of a
rope to his leg and another to a post. He'd practise like this
for one month to cure himself," Sharma quipped.
Since those days, Sehwag has established himself as possibly
the most devastating batsman in international cricket. His
uncomplicated batting philosophy has made him a spectators'
delight and led to comparisons with former West Indies great Viv
Richards.
"I say it again! I never saw Sir Viv bat but I've seen
Sehwag bat! What a player, 219 in a one-day game is next to
impossible," his team mate Yuvraj Singh tweeted at twitter.com/#
!/yuvsingh09.
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja echoed a similar view on
the same platform via his page
twitter.com/#!/RamizSpeaks.
"When Viv Richards retired I thought it was end of
entertainment. But then came Sehwag, the King of entertainment!
Long live the King!"
Tendulkar too was happy that the record he possessed now
belonged to a man, who early in his career, was dubbed a
"Tendulkar-clone."
"I saw his batting towards the end. I'm very happy for him
and also the fact that someone who has broken my record is my
team mate and an Indian," Tendulkar, now in Australia, was
quoted as saying by the Indian Express newspaper.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; To comment on this story:
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more cricket