LONDON Aug 17 England crushed India by an innings and 244 runs runs in the fifth and final test at The Oval on Sunday to clinch the series 3-1.

India were bowled out for 94 in their second innings, Stuart Binny top-scoring with 25 not out and England's Chris Jordan taking four wickets.

The first test was drawn, India won the second and England claimed victory in the last three. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)