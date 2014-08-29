NEW DELHI Aug 29 India opener Rohit Sharma will miss the next three one-day internationals and the one-off Twenty20 game against England with a finger injury and will be replaced by Murali Vijay, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Friday.

"Rohit Sharma has sustained a fracture on the middle finger of his right hand, and has been ruled out of the ongoing ODI and T20 International series against England, as a result," BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel said in a statement.

Sharma scored 52 in India's 133-run win in the rain-marred second one-dayer at Cardiff on Wednesday to help the visitors go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Nottingham hosts the next match on Saturday.

Vijay, a right-hander like Sharma, opened in the five-match test series which England won 3-1.

He was India's highest scorer in the test series with 402 runs at an average of over 40-plus including a century in the first test. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ed Osmond)