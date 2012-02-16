NEW DELHI Feb 16 Business conglomerate
Sahara Group on Thursday returned as the main sponsor of the
world's richest cricket body, reversing its earlier decision to
end all commercial ties with the Indian cricket board (BCCI).
Sahara will also continue as the Pune franchisee of the
Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, group chairman
Subroto Roy and BCCI president N. Srinivasan said in a joint
statement.
"Sahara confirms that it will continue sponsorship of the
Indian team. Sahara may want to exercise its right to assign the
sponsorship as per the agreement," they said.
Citing instances where it has been denied "natural justice"
in IPL, Sahara on Feb. 4 snapped a decade-long "one-sided
emotional relationship" with the board.
Sahara's existing sponsorship deal, at $719,000 per match,
will end on Dec. 31, 2013.
Sahara bid $370 million to win the IPL Pune franchise in
2010 and invested $100 million in Force India for a 42.5 percent
stake in the Formula One team last year.
