KOLKATA, India Nov 17 Yuvraj Singh's test
career stuttered again on Thursday when the left-hander, a
regular match-winner in one-day cricket, was dropped from the
Indian team for the third and final test against West Indies.
The 24-year-old right-hander Rohit Sharma will replace
Yuvraj in the Mumbai test starting on Nov. 22, Indian cricket
board (BCCI) secretary Sanjay Jagdale said in a statement.
India clinched the three-test series by winning in Delhi and
Kolkata.
Yuvraj, who turns 30 next month, wasted the chances he got
in the series with innings of 23, 18 and 25 against West Indies.
One of the cleanest strikers of the ball and an agile
fielder whose left-arm spin is more than handy in the 50 and
20-over formats, Yuvraj has struggled to cement his place in the
test side in more than a decade of international cricket.
Instrumental in India's 20 and 50-over World Cup victories
in 2007 and 2011, Yuvraj has played 37 tests but never been an
automatic choice in five-day cricket.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni sympathised with the
left-hander before the team for the third test was announced.
"Yes, he is going through a tough phase but it's important
to show confidence in him," Dhoni said after India beat West
Indies by an innings and 15 runs in the second test at Eden
Gardens.
"We all know he is talented. He has played really well
against all the big bowlers, especially in the ODI format which
means he has talent to do well in test formats as well.
"One more reason is that he has been in and out of the side.
It's very difficult to back yourself. You have that bit of
tentativeness. It's a bit tough on him. But hopefully he will
recover and do well for India," Dhoni added.
Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Virender Sehwag,
Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vangipurappu
Laxman, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin,
Pragyan Ojha, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul
Sharma, Varun Aaron.
