SINGAPORE May 20 Harbhajan Singh has been recalled to the India squad for the first time in two years for next month's one-off test in Bangladesh, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.

He replaces left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who was dropped from the squad that lost in Australia in 2014-15, in a full-strength Indian team for the June 10-14 test at Fatullah.

The Indian selectors also named a powerful lineup for the three one-day internationals to be played in Mirpur, although fast bowler Mohammad Shami was left out because of an injury he sustained at the World Cup and replaced by Dhawal Kulkarni.

Harbhajan, who has played 101 tests for India since making his debut in 1998, was picked as Indian selectors felt it necessary to have two off spinners in the side to deal with the six left handers in Bangladesh's batting order.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron, Ishant Sharma.

ODI squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Stuart Binny, Dhawal Kulkarni.

