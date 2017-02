BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 11 Rain delayed the start of the second day of the third test at Edgbaston on Thursday and play will resume at 11.30 a.m. (1030 GMT) if there is no further rain.

England closed the previous evening on 84 without loss in reply to India's 224. Captain Andrew Strauss was 52 not out and Alastair Cook was on 27.

(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)