July 12 England's Joe Root and James Anderson shared the highest last-wicket partnership in test cricket on Saturday, putting on 198 against India in the first test at Nottingham. Following is a list of the 10 highest last-wicket stands in test cricket: Runs Players Country Opposition Year 198 James Anderson and Joe Root England India 2014 163 Ashton Agar and Phillip Hughes Australia England 2013 151 Richard Collinge and Brian Hastings New Zealand Pakistan 1973 151 Azhar Mahmood and Mushtaq Ahmed Pakistan South Africa 1997 143 Tino Best and Denesh Ramdin West Indies England 2012 133 Wasim Bari and Wasim Raja Pakistan West Indies 1977 133 Zaheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar India Bangladesh 2004 130 Tip Foster and Wilfred Rhodes England Australia 1903 128 Ken Higgs and John Snow England West Indies 1966 127 Arthur Mailey and Johnny Taylor Australia England 1924 (Compiled by Josh Reich, edited by Tony Jimenez)