(Updates at tea)

Aug 11 England were 319 for two wickets in reply to India's 224 all out at tea on the second day of the third test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

Scores: India 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62) v England 319-2 (A. Cook 129 not out, A. Strauss 87) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)