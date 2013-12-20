JOHANNESBURG, Dec 20 India were 109 for two in their second innings at tea on the third day of the first test against South Africa at the Wanderers on Friday. Scores: India 280 & 109-2 (M.Vijay 39, C.Pujara 39 not out; J.Kallis 1-23) v South Africa 244 (G.Smith 68, V.Philander 59; I.Sharma 4-79, Z.Khan 4-88) (Compiled by Nick Said; editing by Ed Osmond; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)