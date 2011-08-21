Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
LONDON Aug 21 India were 25 runs for no wicket following on in their second innings, trailing England by 266 runs, at tea on the fourth day of the fourth test at the Oval on Sunday.
Scores: England 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175) v India 300 (R. Dravid 146 not out) and 25-0 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.