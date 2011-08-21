(Updates at tea)

LONDON Aug 21 India were 25 runs for no wicket following on in their second innings, trailing England by 266 runs, at tea on the fourth day of the fourth test at the Oval on Sunday.

Scores: England 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175) v India 300 (R. Dravid 146 not out) and 25-0 (Editing by Tom Pilcher)