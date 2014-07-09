UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
July 9 India were 177 for three wickets at tea on the first day of the first test against England at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
India won the toss and elected to bat.
Scores: India 177-3 (Vijay 92 not out) v England (Compiled by Sam Holden; editing by Josh Reich)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams