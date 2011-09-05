* Tendulkar out of ODI series with toe injury
* Badrinath named replacement
LONDON, Sept 5 Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar
has been ruled out of the rest of the one-day series against
England because of a toe injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI)
said on Monday.
"He has been advised rest for four weeks. The All-India
Senior Selection Committee has chosen Subramaniam Badrinath to
replace him," BCCI secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement.
Badrinath, who turned 31 last week, got a belated birthday
gift after Tendulkar became the eighth member of the squad to be
forced out of the tour through injury.
Tendulkar missed the first one-dayer at Durham with a
swollen toe, ensuring he would not make his eagerly-awaited
100th international century on the tour of England.
Tendulkar, 38, has made 99 centuries in international
cricket, 51 in tests and 48 in one-dayers.
Having scored 274 for seven and reducing England to 27 for
two at Durham, India looked on course to beat their hosts for
the first time on the tour but the match was abandoned due to
rain.
Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma fractured his right index
finger during the match and was ruled out of the series, with
Manoj Tiwary called up as his replacement.
Sharma followed Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Gautam
Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Ishant Sharma and Harbhajan Singh who
have already returned home with injuries.
The 50-over world champions arrived as the top-ranked test
team but were knocked off their perch as England swept the
series 4-0.
The second one-dayer is at the Rose Bowl, Hampshire on
Tuesday.
