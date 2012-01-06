SYDNEY Jan 6 Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for
80 after lunch on the fourth day of the second test between
India and Australia on Thursday, coming up short once again in
his quest for a 100th international century.
The 38-year-old resumed on 70 after lunch having raced to
his 65th test fifty in the morning session and had added 10 runs
when Australia captain Michael Clarke's occasional spin bowling
brought an end to his innings.
Tendulkar came forward and got a thin edge to the ball,
which deflected off the gloves of wicketkeeper Brad Haddin into
the hands of Mike Hussey at slip.
It was Tendulkar's 21st innings in tests and one day
internationals since hitting his 99th century against South
Africa in Nagpur during the 50-over World Cup last March.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Alastair Himmer)
(For the
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Please click on for more cricket stories