MUMBAI, March 25 Sachin Tendulkar, who will turn
39 next month, is in no hurry to retire and the prolific Indian
batsman has refused to rule himself out of the 2015 World Cup in
Australia and New Zealand.
"Whatever lies ahead is in God's hands. I can only try. I
just want to enjoy the game and I don't want to set targets,"
Tendulkar told reporters on Sunday at a function to celebrate
his 100th international century.
Since his 1989 debut against Pakistan, Tendulkar has amassed
nearly 34,000 international runs and claimed his 100th century
against Bangladesh this month to cement his place as
statistically the greatest batsman.
His contemporaries Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid have
already quit international cricket but Tendulkar said he was not
sure he had played his last World Cup.
"I was asked a similar question in 2007 and I could not say
then whether I would play in the 2011 World Cup," Tendulkar said
after cracking a smile.
"Possibly, I am in the same situation now. I don't know the
answer. I just want people to continue with their good wishes
and prayers for me. It means a lot to me."
PERSONAL DECISION
The master batsman took a swipe at critics who said he
should have retired from the one-day format of the game sooner.
"Nobody decided the timing of the start of my career. I will
decide when I need to retire," he said.
"My dream was to play for my country and play to the best of
my ability. I feel I should continue while I am passionate about
the game.
"The day I realise that my passion is going down or my
commitment is going down, I should start thinking about my
retirement.
"I feel those who say: 'You should retire at the top', are
selfish because when you are at the top, you should keep serving
the country instead of retiring."
India won the World Cup at home last April after a gap of 28
years and will defend their title when the next edition is held
in New Zealand and Australia in early 2015.
Tendulkar, who has scored more than 15,000 runs in tests and
a further 18,000 in ODIs, said the greatest compliment he had
received in his career was when Don Bradman included him in his
all-time test XI.
"My dream was to be regarded as one of the top players of
all time," he said. "I think I have got myself into that league.
"I don't play for records and I don't know if my record will
be broken and when. I only hope it is an Indian batsman who does
it."
