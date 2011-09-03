CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Sept 3 Sachin Tendulkar's agonising wait to score a 100th international century has been prolonged further with the batting great missing the first of the five one-day internationals against England on Saturday because of a foot injury.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he would lead out the same team that lost the one-off Twenty20 match against England by six wickets at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Tendulkar's absence allows fellow Mumbai player Ajinkya Rahane make his one-day international debut and the 23-year-old opener will be called into action immediately after England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and opted to field first.

Tendulkar, the game's highest run-getter with 51 test and 48 one-day centuries, needs just one more triple figure score to become the first cricketer to record 100 international tons.

Stuck on 99 since scoring a century against South Africa in the World Cup in March, the 38-year-old batsman is reported to be suffering from a swollen toe and was expected to consult a surgeon soon.

India surrendered their world number one test status to England following a 4-0 whitewash in that series, a setback attributed both to their poor performances and a spate of injuries to key players.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more cricket stories