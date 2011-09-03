CHESTER-LE-STREET, England, Sept 3 Sachin
Tendulkar's agonising wait to score a 100th international
century has been prolonged further with the batting great
missing the first of the five one-day internationals against
England on Saturday because of a foot injury.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said he would lead out
the same team that lost the one-off Twenty20 match against
England by six wickets at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Tendulkar's absence allows fellow Mumbai player Ajinkya
Rahane make his one-day international debut and the 23-year-old
opener will be called into action immediately after England
captain Alastair Cook won the toss and opted to field first.
Tendulkar, the game's highest run-getter with 51 test and 48
one-day centuries, needs just one more triple figure score to
become the first cricketer to record 100 international tons.
Stuck on 99 since scoring a century against South Africa in
the World Cup in March, the 38-year-old batsman is reported to
be suffering from a swollen toe and was expected to consult a
surgeon soon.
India surrendered their world number one test status to
England following a 4-0 whitewash in that series, a setback
attributed both to their poor performances and a spate of
injuries to key players.
