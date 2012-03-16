* Indian is first man to reach the mark
* Little Master enjoys muted celebration
(updates with India losing match)
By Azad Majumder
DHAKA, March 16 After waiting more than a
year, India's Sachin Tendulkar finally became the first
cricketer to score 100 international centuries during an Asia
Cup one-day match against Bangladesh on Friday.
The 38-year-old further cemented his place as one of the
greatest of cricketing greats when he stroked a single off
left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan to reach the landmark. He has
scored 51 centuries in tests and 49 in one-day internationals.
India ultimately lost the match by five wickets but
Tendulkar hit 10 boundaries and one six on the way to his
hundred, which he reached off 138 deliveries on an easy-paced
pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
The celebrations for his much-awaited target were muted and
Tendulkar looked more relieved than elated after completing the
100th run.
He stood at the non-striker's end looking at his bat for a
moment before thanking the heavens. He then raised his helmet
towards the crowd, planted a kiss on the Indian cricket logo and
was hugged by team mate Suresh Raina.
Tendulkar said the achievement had yet to sink in.
"It was a tough phase for me. Especially tough when you know
that I started off this season batting reasonably well," a
tired-looking Tendulkar told the NEO Cricket channel.
"I batted well in Australia. I felt at times I was luckless.
Doesn't matter how many hundreds you score, you still have to
put your head down, grind it out and do the job for the team.
"It hasn't sunk in but I have definitely lost about 50
kilos."
"DIFFICULT MENTALLY"
It took the greatest accumulator of runs in international
cricket more than a year to score his coveted hundred after he
reached 99 centuries with his 111 against South Africa in the
World Cup in Nagpur on March 12 last year.
"Precisely a year ago when I got my 99th hundred no one
spoke about it during the World Cup. And then it was I guess the
media who started all these," Tendulkar added.
"Wherever I went, to restaurants, the house keeping, the
room service, whoever I met just spoke about the 100th hundred.
"It became a little difficult mentally, because I am not
playing only for my 100th hundred.
"The 99 hundreds that I scored, nobody spoke about them.
Everyone had their opinion but eventually I have got to do what
is important for the team."
India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said Tendulkar was an
inspiration for the country.
"I join the nation in congratulating Sachin Tendulkar on his
making history -- a hundred centuries," the prime minister's
office said in a statement.
"He has made India proud. Tendulkar's long career has been a
triumph of class, character and courage. Wish him many more
innings and feats to continue inspiring the youth."
Tendulkar was finally out for 114 off 147 balls, hitting 12
boundaries and a six.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by John
Mehaffey)