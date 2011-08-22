LONDON Aug 22 Sachin Tendulkar succumbed nine
short of an unprecedented 100th international century on the
final day of the fourth test against England at the Oval on
Monday.
Tendulkar, 38, playing in what might be his final test
innings in England, was lbw to the first ball of Tim Bresnan's
second spell of the day for 91 in just under four hours.
The Indian maestro, who holds the record for test and
one-day centuries and runs, stood at the crease in disbelief
before walking slowly back to the pavilion to a standing
ovation.
There are no reviews of lbw decision in this series because
the Indian cricket authorities do not accept the ball-tracking
technology but television replays showed the ball would have
clipped the leg stump.
Tendulkar, who had scored only 182 runs in his seven
previous innings this series with one half-century, got off the
mark with an inadvertent four through gully off Graeme Swann
from his opening delivery on Sunday evening.
Swann could have captured his wicket three overs before the
close when wicketkeeper Matt Prior whipped the bails off with
Tendulkar's back foot in the air. England did not appeal and
Tendulkar ended the day on 35 not out.
On Monday he late cut his second ball from James Anderson to
the boundary and deliberately upper cut the same bowler with the
same result.
A square cut for four off Anderson, England's best bowler of
the series, brought up his half-century from 74 balls and a
second standing ovation from the crowd who had also applauded
him all the way to the middle at the start of the day,
BOPARA RELIEF
Stuart Broad troubled him outside the off stump, as he and
Anderson have done all series, before Andrew Strauss summoned
Ravi Bopara to the bowling crease.
Bopara, an open admirer of Tendulkar who modelled his
batting style on the Indian maestro, served up a juicy
half-volley which Tendulkar drove to the cover boundary with a
full flow of his bat.
A shorter delivery was cut to the boundary and, although
Strauss abandoned his ill-fated experiment after three overs,
Tendulkar was now into his stride.
He was dropped at short-leg on 70 when Alastair Cook failed
to hold a chance which hit him on the chest when an inside edge
off Swann rebounded off the batsman's pad. Tendulkar received
another life on 85 when Prior failed to hold a thick outside
edge off the off-spinner.
Swann, unable to contain his frustration, made a frenzied
appeal for lbw which Simon Taufel rejected and Strauss again
opted to for a part-time bowler in Kevin Pietersen.
Pietersen's off-spin proved no more successful than Bopara's
medium pace. Tendulkar pulled and swept two boundaries to move
into the 90s.
He lost nightwatchman Amit Mishra, bowled by Swann for 84
after a fourth wicket stand of 144, and Bresnan took over from
Pietersen.
Bresnan's first ball moved into Tendulkar, who played over
the ball and was rapped on the pads. Umpire Rod Tucker upheld an
exuberant England appeal.
Tendulkar could still reach his 100th century on English
soil during India's five-match one-day series which begins on
Sept 3.
