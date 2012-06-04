June 4 Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on
Monday became India's first active sportsperson to be sworn in
as a member of parliament.
In a surprising move, the world's highest Test run scorer
was nominated to the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, along with
film personality Rekha and industrialist Anu Aga in April this
year.
"In the last 22 years of my international career, cricket
has given me so much," said the 39-year-old batsman after taking
oath in vice president Hamid Ansari's office.
"Today with the nomination, I am in a better position not
only to help cricket but also other sports," he added.
In March, Tendulkar, who contines to play test and one day
matches for his country, became the first cricketer to score 100
international centuries. Congress party chief
Sonia Gandhi invited Tendulkar to her residence to congratulate
him on the historic feat.
Of the 250 members in the Rajya Sabha, 12 are nominated by
the president for "special knowledge or practical experience in
respect of such matters as literature, science, art and social
service."
The soft-spoken cricketer has previously been considered for
the Bharat Ratna, the nation's highest civilian honour.
