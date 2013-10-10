Cricket-Australia call up Stoinis as replacement for injured Marsh
BENGALURU, March 9 Uncapped all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been called into Australia's squad for the two remaining tests in India as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh.
MUMBAI Oct 10 India's Sachin Tendulkar will retire from cricket after playing his 200th test match at home against West Indies next month, the world's most prolific international run-scorer said on Thursday.
"I look forward to playing my 200th test match on home soil, as I call it a day," the 40-year-old, who has scored 100 international centuries, said. (Editing by Ossian Shine)
WELLINGTON, March 9 South Africa were dismissed for 308 in their first innings shortly after lunch on the second day of the first test against New Zealand at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, March 9 Trent Boult grabbed two wickets as New Zealand's bowlers overcame some stubborn early resistance to reduce South Africa to 301 for eight at lunch on the second day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Thursday.