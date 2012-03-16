March 16 Reaction after Sachin Tendulkar
scored his 100th international century in an Asia Cup one-dayer
against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.
ICC CEO Haroon Lorgat:
"Fans have admired Sachin for more than 20 years and have
recently waited with great expectation for his 100th
international century. The number 100 is special for a batsman
and to record 100 centuries for your country is a massive
statement. He is a marvel to cricket lovers around the world and
with an array of batting records, Sachin is a true role model
who will undoubtedly hold a special place in cricket's history."
India Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
"I join the nation in congratulating Sachin Tendulkar on his
making history -- a hundred centuries. He has made India proud.
Tendulkar's long career has been a triumph of class, character
and courage. Wish him many more innings and feats to continue
inspiring the youth."
BCCI president N. Srinivasan:
"Ever since he made his international debut in November
1989, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar has strode cricketing arenas the
world over, like a colossus. He has broken old records and set
new benchmarks. He has been an inspiration to billions, and an
ornament to the sport. 16 March 2012 will never be forgotten by
cricket-lovers."
India team mate and opener Virender Sehwag on twitter:
"@sachin_rt paaji congratulations!Its a small thing for you
but a phenomenal historic achievement. Dinner's on me when we
meet. Many more!:)"
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar on twitter:
"The focus today should not be about he got his 100th
hundred, but how he got his 100 hundreds."
Former England captain Michael Vaughan on twitter:
"Right up there with the Greatest ever sporting
achievement... Sachins 100th 100.... Can't see it ever being
repeated...#legend."
England fast bowler Stuart Broad on twitter:
"I think 'The Little Master' nickname for Sachin suits him
down to the ground... 100 tons is incredible"
