By Sudipto Ganguly
| MUMBAI, March 16
MUMBAI, March 16 With a comfortable single
off Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Sachin Tendulkar not only
completed his 100th international century but also ended a
cricket crazy nation's agonising wait for its favourite son to
reach the unprecedented milestone.
It has been more than a year since the batting master
reached 99 centuries with his 111 against South Africa in the
World Cup in Nagpur on March 12 last year.
Tendulkar played 11 test matches and 13 one-dayers during
the 12 months before a simple shot in Dhaka finally prompted a
huge collective sigh of relief across India with his 49th
hundred in one-day internationals.
Bowlers from Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and
West Indies had all played spoilsport over the year and denied
him the chance to reach the three figure-mark.
The last time Tendulkar went through such a lean spell of
not scoring an international ton was from August 10, 1990 to
January 1, 1992 when he was still trying to find his feet in
international cricket.
"Well done ... now please retire! No, not Sachin Tendulkar
but his doubters/haters who probably had their best year in 20
odd years..." a fan summed it up on Twitter.
During the last year, he got to the nervous nineties twice
-- 91 against England in the second innings at the Oval and 94
in the first innings against West Indies at his home ground in
Mumbai -- but somehow stopped short of getting past the mark.
The Indian run machine said it had been a "tough phase" and
complained about the constant media glare.
"Wherever I went... to restaurants, the house keeping, the
room service, whoever I met just spoke about the 100th hundred,"
he said.
"It became a little difficult mentally, because I am not
playing only for my 100th hundred."
His fans would have probably liked to see the 38-year old
score his hundred at a higher profile venue and against a
quality opponent.
Not that he did not have his opportunities.
Tendulkar played against England at Lord's, against
Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket
Ground and against West Indies at Eden Gardens.
But in the end it was to be against the lowest ranked test
side Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium near Dhaka.
"Sachin gets his 100th against his favorite bunnies. The
nation can relax and have something to talk about over the
weekend," another cricket fan tweeted.
Tendulkar's century also lifted the spirits of average
Indians after Friday's federal budget brought no significant
relief for the country's taxpayers.
"was depressed by the flop Budget2012 .... but Sachin made
my day ..." tweeted another Indian fan.
In a super busy day for the Indian media, news channels
struggled to strike a balance between cricket coverage and the
slot for the budget.
"Tough task balancing budget and Sachin," tweeted Rajdeep
Sardesai, the editor-in-chief of IBN network.
