MUMBAI, March 16 With a comfortable single off Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Sachin Tendulkar not only completed his 100th international century but also ended a cricket crazy nation's agonising wait for its favourite son to reach the unprecedented milestone.

It has been more than a year since the batting master reached 99 centuries with his 111 against South Africa in the World Cup in Nagpur on March 12 last year.

Tendulkar played 11 test matches and 13 one-dayers during the 12 months before a simple shot in Dhaka finally prompted a huge collective sigh of relief across India with his 49th hundred in one-day internationals.

Bowlers from Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and West Indies had all played spoilsport over the year and denied him the chance to reach the three figure-mark.

The last time Tendulkar went through such a lean spell of not scoring an international ton was from August 10, 1990 to January 1, 1992 when he was still trying to find his feet in international cricket.

"Well done ... now please retire! No, not Sachin Tendulkar but his doubters/haters who probably had their best year in 20 odd years..." a fan summed it up on Twitter.

During the last year, he got to the nervous nineties twice -- 91 against England in the second innings at the Oval and 94 in the first innings against West Indies at his home ground in Mumbai -- but somehow stopped short of getting past the mark.

The Indian run machine said it had been a "tough phase" and complained about the constant media glare.

"Wherever I went... to restaurants, the house keeping, the room service, whoever I met just spoke about the 100th hundred," he said.

"It became a little difficult mentally, because I am not playing only for my 100th hundred."

His fans would have probably liked to see the 38-year old score his hundred at a higher profile venue and against a quality opponent.

Not that he did not have his opportunities.

Tendulkar played against England at Lord's, against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground and against West Indies at Eden Gardens.

But in the end it was to be against the lowest ranked test side Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium near Dhaka.

"Sachin gets his 100th against his favorite bunnies. The nation can relax and have something to talk about over the weekend," another cricket fan tweeted.

Tendulkar's century also lifted the spirits of average Indians after Friday's federal budget brought no significant relief for the country's taxpayers.

"was depressed by the flop Budget2012 .... but Sachin made my day ..." tweeted another Indian fan.

In a super busy day for the Indian media, news channels struggled to strike a balance between cricket coverage and the slot for the budget.

"Tough task balancing budget and Sachin," tweeted Rajdeep Sardesai, the editor-in-chief of IBN network. (Editing by Mark Meadows)