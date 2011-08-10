BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 10 England won the toss and elected to bowl in the third test against India at Edgbaston on Wednesday as the home side bid to leapfrog their opponents at the top of the world rankings.

"I would have bowled also as I think the wicket looks fresh and will be good to bowl on for an hour and a half, at least," India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told Sky Sports, on a cool and overcast morning.

The captains made the toss with a backdrop of black smoke billowing high into the air at the City End after central Birmingham endured two nights of rioting and looting, following similar incidents in London and other parts of the United Kingdom.

The source of the fire came from a scrap-yard in the nearby suburb of Nechells, according to the Birmingham Mail newspaper. It may not be linked to the civil unrest.

England made one forced change to the team that won by 319 runs at Trent Bridge, omitting injured batsman Jonathan Trott and recalling Ravi Bopara.

India made three changes with injured off-spinner Harbhajan Singh replaced by leg-spinner Amit Mishra, fit-again opener Virender Sehwag coming in for Abhinav Mukund and opener Gautam Gambhir returning for the injured Yuvraj Singh.

Victory would give England an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series and put them top of the world rankings.