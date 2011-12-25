* Clarke wins toss, elects to bat
MELBOURNE, Dec 26 Australia captain Michael
Clarke won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against
India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday on a green
wicket with overcast morning conditions and possible showers
forecast.
Clarke said his Australian team, who have suffered
calamitous batting collapses in recent tests against New Zealand
and South Africa, could not wait to get out there, despite the
move appearing somewhat of a gamble.
"It's about now being a little bit more consistent about our
performance .... It's really exciting," Clarke said in a
pitch-side interview.
The initial onslaught will fall on the shoulders of rookie
openers David Warner and Ed Cowan, with Phillip Hughes axed from
the team that lost to New Zealand in the second and final test.
Shaun Marsh has been recalled after recovering from a back
injury and comes in at number three in place of Usman Khawaja,
who was dropped along with Hughes.
Ben Hilfenhaus has been recalled after a year out of the
test team, and joins a pace attack led by Peter Siddle and
two-test quick James Pattinson, with Nathan Lyon the lone
specialist spinner.
India has named Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma to lead their
attack after they recovered from injury concerns, with Umesh
Yadav in support.
Three-test offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also been
selected, while Virat Kohli slots in at number six.
Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni welcomed the opportunity to
bowl as India seek a breakthrough test series victory on
Australian soil.
"We were looking to bowl first," he said. "We think there
may be something there initially for the bowlers."
He also said Khan was fit and ready to play a part in his
first return to test wicket after a four-month lay-off with an
ankle injury.
"In the practice sessions he has been bowling really hard
... overall he looks good," Dhoni said.
Australia: David Warner, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Ricky
Ponting, Michael Clarke (captain), Michael Hussey, Brad Haddin,
Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Nathan Lyon, Ben Hilfenhaus.
India: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Dravid, Sachin
Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni
(captain), Ravi Ashwin, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
