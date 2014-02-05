* Dhoni wins sixth successive toss

* Seamer Zaheer returns for India (Adds details, quotes)

AUCKLAND Feb 6 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl on a green-tinged Eden Park pitch in the first test against New Zealand on Thursday.

The teams were confronted with cool and overcast conditions with the toss and start of play delayed by 15 minutes. Further rain showers are expected later in the day.

"It is overcast, there is a bit of moisture so hopefully we will get the ball to swing," said Dhoni winning his sixth successive toss on the tour.

"Most of our bowlers bowl the ball up to the batsmen and just kiss the surface. We only struggle when the wicket is hard and you need to dig it in to get the extra bounce with not much lateral movement.

"I think it will suit them but it will be a challenge."

New Zealand kept faith with the side that won the final two tests against West Indies late last year.

Top-order batsmen Peter Fulton and Hamish Rutherford, wicketkeeper BJ Watling and bowlers Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner returned to the team after missing the limited-overs series.

"We think we have got a team that has been playing some good cricket in this form of the game recently and we are proud of our record at home over the last 12 months," New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum said while adding he would also have bowled had he won the toss.

"It's got a good grass covering, it looks a hard wicket so it should have some pace and bounce.

"It looks like it might swing too so there are some tough batting conditions in front of us but they're not insurmountable," added McCullum.

"We have to make sure we apply ourselves and if we execute the way we have done so far this summer ... make sure we get a competitive total in that first innings."

India's bowlers struggled in the 4-0 one-day series defeat by New Zealand and left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan was included in the test team, with the tall Ishant Sharma joining him and Mohammed Shami in a three-pronged pace attack.

The batting lineup is the same as the one that featured in the defeat by South Africa in Durban in December.

Dhoni said he had faith in their ability to provide the bowlers with big totals to attack in the two matches of the series.

"The last test we played in South Africa I thought the performance of the batsmen was really good apart from one session. Leaving that aside I thought they batted really well," Dhoni added.

"They're going through a phase where the more they play the better they get."

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kholi, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravinda Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington, editing by Tony Jimenez)