WELLINGTON Feb 14 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won his seventh successive toss and chose to bowl in the second test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve on Friday.

Dhoni has not lost a toss on the tour of New Zealand and had no hesitation in asking the hosts to bat on the green wicket.

New Zealand made two changes to the side that won the first test at Eden Park by 40 runs with batsman Tom Latham replacing Ross Taylor and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham coming in for leg-spinner Ish Sodhi as both make their debuts.

The tourists were unchanged for the match, which they must win to ensure New Zealand do not clinch their first test series against India since 2002.

Teams:

New Zealand - Brendon McCullum (captain), Peter Fulton, Hamish Rutherford, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Corey Anderson, BJ Watling, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

India - MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma , Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Mark Pangallo)