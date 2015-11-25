NAGPUR India Nov 25 India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the third test against South Africa at the VCA Stadium on Wednesday.

India added an extra slow bowler to their team from the washed-out second test in Bangalore in leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who was dropped after the opening test in Mohali.

The hosts, who have a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, also included batsman Rohit Sharma with seam-bowling all-rounder Stuart Binny and paceman Varun Aaron missing out.

"The wicket looks pretty dry and probably the first day is the best time to bat on this wicket," Kohli said at the toss. "It looks firm but the top surface is pretty dry."

South Africa were dealt a blow with Dale Steyn, the world's top ranked bowler in the five-day format, failing to recover sufficiently from the groin strain he suffered in Mohali.

With the pitch expected to assist the slow bowlers, South Africa also went for an extra slow bowler and included off-spinner Simon Harmer, replacing fast bowler Kyle Abbott.

"Obviously we would have batted first as well. It looks like it's going to break up pretty early in the game," South Africa captain Hashim Amla said.

"Whether we batted or bowled first, we got to have a good day. Hopefully we will put some pressure on the Indian batsmen."

India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Stiaan van Zyl, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla (captain), AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Dane Vilas, Simon Harmer, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)