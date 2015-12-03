NEW DELHI Dec 3 India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth and final test against South Africa at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium on Thursday.

The hosts, who have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series, dropped leg-spinner Amit Mishra and brought in paceman Umesh Yadav in the only change to the squad that beat South Africa inside three days in the third test at Nagpur.

Keen to register a win in the series they have already lost, South Africa effected three changes, bringing in opener Temba Bavuma, paceman Kyle Abbott and spinner Dane Piedt for Stiaan van Zyl, Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer.

Indian spinners have dominated the series on rank turners but the track at Kotla appeared a hard one with cracks that are likely to assist the spinners as the match wears on.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Hashim Amla (captain), AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, Dane Vilas, Dane Piedt, Kyle Abbott, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)