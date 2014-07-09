UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
July 9 India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat in the first test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday.
The visitors, who have not played a five-test series on English soil since 1959, will look to take advantage of the perfect batting conditions with a relatively inexperienced side, handing all-rounder Stuart Binny his debut.
The under-pressure hosts, having suffered a 1-0 series defeat to Sri Lanka last month following the humiliating 5-0 Ashes debacle in Australia at the start of the year, will go in search of the first win of coach Peter Moore's second spell in charge.
All-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the England side, who have not won any of their last eight tests, after surgery on his wrist and joins a four-man seam attack at a ground renowned for swing.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Matt Prior also makes the team despite fears of tightness in his right thigh during training on Monday.
The series will be played without the aid of the decision review system, with India again refusing to agree to its use.
Teams:
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Matt Prior, Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, Liam Plunkett, James Anderson.
India: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Stuart Binny, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams