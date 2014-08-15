UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ v S.Africa 1st test ends drawn after final day washout
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Aug 15 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and put India into bat in the fifth and final test at The Oval on Friday.
The start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to overnight rain on an overcast morning in south London.
England, 2-1 up in the series, named an unchanged team, including fast bowler Stuart Broad who broke his nose in the last test.
India made two changes, bringing in fast bowler Ishant Sharma for Pankaj Singh and all-rounder Stuart Binny for Ravindra Jadeja.
Teams
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Sam Robson, Gary Ballance, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
India - Murali Vijay, Gautam Gambhir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Aaron, Ishant Sharma (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams
WELLINGTON, March 12 Heavy rain in Dunedin has delayed the start of the fifth and final day of the first test between New Zealand and South Africa at University Oval on Sunday.