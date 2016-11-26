Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
MOHALI, India Nov 26 England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and unsurprisingly decided to bat against India in the third match of the five-test series at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.
Cook's decision appears likely to have spared England the unenviable task of batting fourth on a spinning track, vital for the tourists as they attempt to overcome their injury woes and level the series.
England are without paceman Stuart Broad and left-arm spinner Zafar Ansari through injury, replacing them with Chris Woakes and Gareth Batty, while Jos Buttler returns to the test side after a year in place of the struggling Ben Duckett.
India also have their fair share of injury woes and Karun Nair was handed a test debut in place of opener Lokesh Rahul, who aggravated a hamstring injury.
The hosts have also brought in wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel for the injured Wriddhiman Saha and he will open the batting alongside Murali Vijay.
India lead the series 1-0 after they thumped England by 246 runs in the second test in Visakhapatnam on Monday after the teams drew the series opener in Rajkot.
Teams:
India: Murali Vijay, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Haseem Hameed, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Gareth Batty, James Anderson. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
