LONDON Aug 18 England captain Andrew Strauss
won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth and final test
against India at the Oval on Thursday.
India made one change from the side that lost by an innings
and 242 runs at Edgbaston last week with left-arm pace bowler RP
Singh coming in as a replacement for medium-pacer Praveen Kumar,
who injured his thumb while batting in the third test.
England were unchanged after strike bowler James Anderson
was passed fit to play despite concerns over a right thigh
strain which persuaded the selectors to call up Graham Onions to
the squad as cover.
England lead the series 3-0.
Teams:
England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Ian Bell,
Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, Tim
Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.
India - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid,
Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain),
Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh.
Umpires: Simon Taufel (Australia) and Rod Tucker
(Australia).
