LONDON Aug 18 England captain Andrew Strauss won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth and final test against India at the Oval on Thursday.

India made one change from the side that lost by an innings and 242 runs at Edgbaston last week with left-arm pace bowler RP Singh coming in as a replacement for medium-pacer Praveen Kumar, who injured his thumb while batting in the third test.

England were unchanged after strike bowler James Anderson was passed fit to play despite concerns over a right thigh strain which persuaded the selectors to call up Graham Onions to the squad as cover.

England lead the series 3-0.

Teams:

England - Andrew Strauss (captain), Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Eoin Morgan, Ravi Bopara, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson.

India - Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain), Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, S Sreesanth, RP Singh.

Umpires: Simon Taufel (Australia) and Rod Tucker (Australia).

