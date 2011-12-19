By Savio D'Souza
| BANGALORE
BANGALORE Dec 19 India have fought some epic
battles with Australia but now embark on a test tour with what
many believe is their best chance of humbling the wearers of the
baggy green caps in their own back yard for the first time.
The average Indian fan will be viewing the series with a
sense of apprehension, wondering if the team are good enough to
conquer the final frontier.
They will also hope the four-test series can represent a
coming-of-age for the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin
and other stars of the next generation.
This is most likely the last stand Down Under for the likes
of Sachin Tendulkar, Vangipurappu Laxman, Rahul Dravid and
Zaheer Khan, who will want to bow out by guiding India to its
first ever test series win in Australia.
After the drubbing at the hands of England earlier this
year, a series victory would be redemption of sorts and go some
way to proving India are not just a force to be reckoned with in
the shorter formats of the game.
Roughly half of the Indian squad was not part of the England
series and it will also be the first tour of Australia for them,
so the rookies can expect a stern test.
And while Australia's slump in form presents a golden
opportunity, India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains
cautious.
"Some people think that the last Australian team was much
better than the current Australian side. To judge them is quite
a difficult task," Dhoni told reporters in Chennai on the eve of
departure for Australia.
"(Because they are) missing big names in the present setup,
some people think that this is our best chance. But we did well
that time also (in 2007) and quite a few things happened in the
series."
A series win, or even a tightly contested one, would also
help the Indian young guns ensure there is life beyond one-day
internationals and the instant gratification found in Twenty20s.
To many Indian fans, drawing the 2003-04 series in Australia
felt as special as beating them back home but the young faces in
Indian cricket are not content with, or used to, coming off
second best.
BATTING FORCE
Virender Sehwag, fresh from his recording the highest
individual score in a one-day match, will look to combine with
Gautam Gambhir at the top of the order and provide the launchpad
for a formidable batting lineup that follows.
Tendulkar, of course, continues the search for the elusive
century of centuries. Could it be karma that the hunt leads him
to Aussie shores?
As Dravid looks to continue a good run of form that started
against the West Indies earlier this year, Laxman will hope to
continue what is now, almost, his birthright, a good run of form
against the Aussies.
With the top five picking themselves and Dhoni taking the
seventh spot, the toss up will be between youngsters Kohli and
Rohit Sharma for the number six spot, which has been up for
grabs since Sourav Ganguly's retirement.
No one among Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and a host of other
youngsters have managed to cement the spot in the much-vaunted
Indian batting line-up.
Dhoni will bank on the experience and guile of pace bowling
spearhead Zaheer to take advantage of Australia's new found
tendency for batting collapses and hope that Ishant Sharma,
Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Mithun and Vinay Kumar give a good
account of themselves.
The onus of tying up the Aussie top order will fall mainly
on the capable shoulders of Ashwin, whose off-spin will lead the
slow bowling attack in the absence of Harbhajan Singh and the
retired Anil Kumble.
"Ashwin has just made his debut in the series against West
Indies and nobody knew what Ashwin can do. But he ended up
winning the man-of-the-series in the tests," Dhoni said.
"Even when Shane Warne or Glenn McGrath made their debut
they started from zero wickets."
Like Australia did recently, India will soon approach a
period of transition as they lose world class performers to the
inevitability of retirement.
Whether they claim the four-match series or not, India is
hoping the tour will sow the seeds of building a team that can
eventually win a test world title just as the one-day side did
back in April.
