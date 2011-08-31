Cricket-Australia yet to work out how to stop Kohli - Lehmann
Feb 7 Australia have yet to work out a plan to foil India captain Virat Kohli beyond bowling well and hoping for some "luck" against the in-form batsman, coach Darren Lehmann has said.
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 31 England beat India by six wickets in the Twenty20 international match at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Scores: India 165 off 19.4 overs (A. Rahane 61; J. Dernbach 4-22) v England 169-4 off 19.3 overs (E. Morgan 49) (Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MELBOURNE, Feb 7 Australia's cricketers have demanded a review of performance-related pay for contracted players who stand to take another financial hit after an under-strength one-day international team was defeated by New Zealand last week.
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.