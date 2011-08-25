By Ken Borland
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Aug 25 India coach Duncan Fletcher
faces a dilemma after player power and a lack of discipline
helped account for India's 4-0 series loss to England, according
to former South Africa captain Kepler Wessels.
Wessels, a well travelled television commentator, told
Reuters on Thursday that former coach Gary Kirsten allowed the
senior players to run the team.
"The general consensus is that Fletcher was appointed as
long as he continued with the same coaching style as Gary
Kirsten. The senior players wanted that, they wanted Gary to
stay on, but when that didn't happen, they wanted a
like-for-like replacement," he said.
"Gary allowed the senior players and superstars to run the
show and do their own thing. But then the team arrived in
England totally unprepared, there was no dedicated approach and
no hunger there. India need a much firmer hand, superstars or
not," Wessels told Reuters on Thursday.
Wessels said Fletcher was now "between a rock and a hard
place".
"If he agreed to go with the Kirsten approach, he can't
change now. The situation is crying out for more control and a
firm hand, but if he does flex his muscles, the players won't
like it and it is unclear whether the board will sanction a
different approach," he said.
The former opening batsman, who was renowned for his gritty,
disciplined approach during his 16 tests for South Africa and 24
for Australia, said India could not compete with an England team
run by team director Andy Flower.
"Flower takes a hard line, he's meticulous on fitness, there
are no short cuts and he sets very high standards. The players
and management can either buy into it or not be part of the
team. He runs a very tight ship and the players have bought into
it," he said.
"The England players are technically very good at the moment
in all three disciplines of the game. Due to their superior
fitness and technical expertise, they have become used to
winning, which has made them mentally strong and ruthless in
their pursuit of excellence."
