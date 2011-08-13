Cricket-Cook "drained" by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 13 England crushed India by an innings and 242 runs in the third test on Saturday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series and replace their opponents at the top of the world rankings.
James Anderson took four wickets as India were bowled out for 244 in their second innings. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 6 Alastair Cook was never the most innovative England cricket captain, his batting was designed to soothe rather than stir the blood and his personality was so cautious that it was little wonder he never featured when flashy sports awards were being handed out.
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.